Former Spalding High student conquered Three Peaks

A former Spalding High School student has raised more than £1,000 towards a volunteering project by climbing the Yorkshire Three Peaks with five friends.

Lachan Read (22) will be in Burkina Faso for ten weeks, volunteering in a project that tackles poverty.

Lachan, who grew up in Weston Hills, will be working with development organisation International Service, as part of the UK government-funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

She will work in partnership with Burkinabe volunteers to empower women, children, young people and disabled people to access their rights.

She will also be living with a host family, to immerse herself in the local community and gain a better understanding of the challenges they face.

Lachan needed to raise £800 for International Service before her trip but actually made an amazing £1,012.25.