Former school dinner lady opens dream coffee shop and cafe in Donington

Former Donington Thomas Cowley High School dinner lady Sharon Welsh has now opened her dream kitchen... a new coffee house and cafe.

Kitchen No 1, in Market Place, has been well received by residents, who were queueing out of the door when Sharon opened specially on Sunday for the first Christmas Fair organised by traders.

Normal opening hours are 8am-2pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

Sharon told us: “Everybody’s said it’s just what Donington needed and it has been a pleasure serving everybody.”

Weekday fare includes filled rolls, with people choosing items from the chiller, jacket potatoes with a selection of fillings, soup of the day and various paninis, including the seasonal favourite, turkey, stuffing and cranberry.

Breakfast favourites like sausage and bacon baps, or croissants, are served on Saturdays.

Customers can opt for a selection of drinks, including freshly ground coffee, to enjoy with home-made cake.

Sharon says she spent 13 years in the kitchen at Thomas Cowley cooking meals before opening Kitchen No 1, which seats around eight.

“It is cosy,” she says.

Sharon (55) lives in Bicker with her sales director husband, Gary, and they have three children.

