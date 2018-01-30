Former Gedney Dyke couple ask council: ‘What happened to our bikes?’

A couple want to know what happened to their ten vintage bikes when the district council cleared the garage where they were stored.

Mandy Anderson and Martin Hayward discovered only last week that the council had emptied the garage at Gedney Dyke in July, because it decided the building had been “abandoned”, but continued to charge them rent up to this month.

We should not have continued to collect the direct debit and we will refund the full amount Council spokesman

The couple say among the missing cycles was a Phillips Ecclesiastical, dating from around 1919, and believed to be the only one of its type in the country, and a rare, James 2-speed cycle from 1932.

Mandy (55) said: “Martin has owned the Phillips for 30 years. It was his pride and joy that he used to take to shows.

“All the council are saying is they cleared the garage of rubbish. I said there was no rubbish in there.”

Mandy and Martin (71) moved from Roman Bank to Grantham nearly two years ago but continued to rent the garage in Roman Way for their classic car and vintage bikes because they felt it was the safest spot.

She said: “We were on the understanding that if someone living in the village or a council tenant had wanted the garage, we would have to give it up.”

They moved their 1962 Triumph about 15 months ago but continued storing the bikes and paying rent.

As well as wanting to know the fate of the cycles, Mandy wonders why they were still being charged rent, with the latest payment going out on January 1, if the council considered the garage had been abandoned.

She’s less worried about the rent money than losing the cycles and the happy memories riding them, which will never come again.

Mandy says she was told by the council her insurance should cover her for the bikes, but she believes they were taken away by the council and weren’t stolen.

A council spokesman said: “Following visits to the garage by officers, we served notice on it as it appeared to be derelict. After 28 days and no response from the tenants, we instructed officers to remove rubbish and sweep out the garage. We are not aware of any bikes in the garage. It is a condition of renting garages that they are for vehicles only and not for the storage of goods. We should not have continued to collect the direct debit and we will refund the full amount.”

Mandy says the car and bikes were stored with council consent.

From our website ...

Project to save historic Kirton pub will cost £2.8million

South Holland people urged to dig out their old milk bottle empties

FEATURE: Tackling the real issue of loneliness