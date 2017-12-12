Force to name those caught drink driving in ‘Think, Don’t Drink’ campaign

Police are to release the identities of those caught drink driving in South Holland under the ‘Think, Don’t Drink’ campaign.

Those found to be driving under the influence of drugs will also be named during the campaign, which starts on Monday, December 18. Police hope this will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel.

The campaign will run into the New Year and we will publish names of all offenders on this website, in the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press.

Lincolnshire Police has made over 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and over 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs. Nearly 70 per cent of those people were charged. A recent study by the Press Association found that the force charges more offenders than anywhere else in the UK.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit. If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership added: “Drink drivers cannot turn back the clock. However, almost all those arrested wish they could. They stand to lose so much when they make that decision to get behind the wheel – their livelihood, life, other people’s lives and possibly their liberty if they are sent to prison.

“The knock-on effects of that will be loss of job, possible loss of home, car insurance increase, possibly a re-sit of the driving test. Despite this some people still choose to drink or drug drive, so I welcome Lincolnshire Police’s decision to name those charged with driving whilst impaired, through drink or drugs, which adds to the list of deterrents already in place.”

If you suspect someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.