Focus on London for Whaplode mum supporting portrait charity

A Whaplode businesswoman is to transform herself from occasional runner into marathon mother in just 16 weeks for a heart-rending cause.

Self-employed photographer Marie Sampson (40) found out on New Year’s Day that she would be running in this year’s London Marathon, on Sunday, April 22, to raise money for Remember My Baby (RMB).

Whaplode photographer Marie Sampson, with her dogs Jazz (white) and Missy, is running in this year's London Marathon for the charity Remember My Baby. Photo by Emma Charlton of Little Cherubs Photography, March.

The West Midlands-based charity, which Marie volunteers for at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, provides free “baby remembrance” photography to parents who have suffered the loss of their baby before, during or shortly after birth.

Mother-of-two Marie said: “I lost twins through a miscarriage at the beginning of last year and so I joined RMB after finding out about it through the photographic community.

“I did the Great Eastern Run in 2016 as a personal challenge in order to improve my own fitness, as well as to raise funds for RMB.

“This year, RMB has a charity place and after the runner originally selected had to drop out, I received an email on January 1 offering me the place.”

Since then, Marie has been on a four-month training programme while juggling both work and family life with her two daughters.

She said: “So far, my training is going fine and I’ve done ten miles already.

“Because I work for myself, I can work my training around looking after my children and running my portrait and wedding photography business.

“I mainly run round the back roads of Whaplode and I’ve also joined Halmer Harriers Running Club in Spalding through which I’ve registered for a couple of half-marathons in the run-up to London.”

Marie has set herself twin targets of completing the 26.2 mile course from Greenwich Park to St James’s Park within five and a half hours in the hope of raising at least £1,000 for RMB.

She said: “I’ve never run that kind of distance before, but then I didn’t think I could complete a half-marathon and I did one.

“It’s given me a bit of confidence to believe that I can do it.”

