Search

Flytippers strike in Crowland

Household items dumped in a ditch in Crowland.
Household items dumped in a ditch in Crowland.
0
Have your say

Several household items have been found dumped in a ditch in Low Road near Crowland.

If you have information on this incident please call South Holland District Council on 01775 761161 or visit www.sholland.gov.uk/reportit