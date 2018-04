Have your say

Crowds gathered in Spalding this morning to see the world-famous locomotive the Flying Scotsman pass through the town.

Travelling from London King’s Cross to Scarborough, the train was later than expected but passed through around noon.

Flying Scotsman passes through Spalding on trip from Kings Cross to Scarborough

