Flying Scotsman due to pass through Spalding on Thursday

Train spotters in the Spalding area have another chance to see the Flying Scotsman, which is due to pass through the area today.

Setting off from London King’s Cross station on its way to Scarborough, the world-famous locomotive is due to arrive at Spalding Rail Station at about 10.15am.

Hundreds of people lined both platforms of the station to see the 95-year-old locomotive when it last visited Spalding in June 2017.

Speaking at the time, Stephen Davis, of Spalding, said: “It’s the sound of the steam and the shape of the trains that are just unlike the trains of today.

“We don’t see steam trains often and The Flying Scotsman is history.”

