Flog It guest speaker at festive lunch in Sutton Bridge

Members of East Elloe Probus Club were treated to a special guest speaker at their annual ladies’ Christmas invitation lunch.

Flog It’s David Palmer was one of 25 people attending the Anchor Inn at Sutton Bridge, where the club meet regularly.

He entertained members with funny stories from his experiences as an auctioneer, such as the time he was at a charity auction at Ely Cathedral and was given a completely wrong item to sell.

President of East Elloe Probus Club, Douglas Marsh, said: “Everyone enjoyed the meal and people phoned me afterwards to tell me that they had a really good time.”

The Probus Club is for men who have retired or are semi-retired from their profession or business and wish to continue belonging to a group with others who have similar interests. Wives and partners of club members are invited to December meetings which have been dubbed the ‘Ladies Luncheon’.