Flashing green light was a large fireball meteor

If you spotted a mysterious flashing green light shoot across the sky on New Year’s Eve, you were not the only one.

At first sight it could have been thought to be a firework.

But as the light seemed to fly down to earth, rather than up, it was soon apparent it was something else completely.

It was, in fact, a large fireball meteor, with sightings at 5.33pm above the east coast and from Crowland to Sutton Bridge to Sutterton.

Samantha Anderson posted on our Facebook page: ‘I watched it go over - a lovely sight.’

Sonia Metcalf also posted: ‘We saw it. It was fantastic. The rest of the household said it was a firework but I had a feeling it was a meteor.’

Gary Green posted: ‘I saw it in Sutton Bridge when walking my dog’.

And a post from Claire Dowse read: ‘We saw something in South Kyme on our way to Lincoln on New Year’s Eve. It wasn’t green, it was orange!

‘We have been wondering what it was.’

Another reader said she was on her way home from Boston when she saw the light flashing through the sky over Sutterton.

According to the United Kingdom Meteor Observation Network, there were more than 700 public reports of sightings across the country.

It said that many people reported a green colour with fragmentation at the end.

‘The meteor was apparently moving quite slowly,’ it added on its website.

Some motorists managed to catch it on their dashcams.

A meteor is the burning trail that can be seen on a meteoroid (a small piece of rock that has been broken off an asteroid).

It is also known as a shooting star or falling star.

A fireball is a particularly large or bright meteor.

