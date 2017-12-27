Fitting farewell for ‘entertainer’ Dave

More than 300 people paid their respects to Holbeach musician David Stubbs (67) who raised thousands of pounds for charities.

The funeral of Mr Stubbs, whose music career spanned more than 50 years as a guitarist in bands, including Purple Haze, Montana Sky Showband, Tequila Sunrise and Bad to the Done, took place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Friday.

Mr Stubbs, who is survived by wife Sue, daughter Linzi and grandchildren Cain and Jasmine, passed away last month from bladder cancer which was diagnosed just six months after the death of his son Kieran (37) in February 2015.

Described by friend and Spalding drummer Bernie Longford as “a legend in his own backyard”, “Doctor Stubbs” was born February 1950, later attending Weston Primary School and the former Gleed Boys’ School (now Spalding Academy).

At the age of 15, Mr Stubbs started work as a welder at agricultural firm F.W. Pettit of Moulton.

Then, in 1967, Mr Morris formed Purple Haze with workmates after teaching himself to play lead guitar.

Purple Haze played all over the country and supported well-known 1960s bands like The Herd, Edison Lighthouse and Mud.

After marrying his wife, then known as Sue Stamp, in 1973, the Stubbs set up home in Holbeach during a time when his musical career was taking off.

Mr Stubbs moved to Tinsley Foods in Holbeach St Marks, where he worked as a maintenance engineer until 2000.

He founded Stubbs Engineering in Fleet, working for a time with his son, and spent his spare time fishing, motorcycle riding, playing pool, watching Spalding United Football Club and giving concerts, as well as organising family holidays.