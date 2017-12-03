Firefighters to join Santa in Spalding and Crowland

Lincolnshire Firefighters have announced that they will escort Santa’s sleigh around Crowland and Spalding this Christmas.

The firefighters will be with Santa, spreading cheer and collecting for the Fre Fighters Charity, which provides support and therapy to injured firefighters and their families. Santa and the firefighters will be visiting the following areas:

CROWLAND

Sunday, December 10: Thorney Road, Albion Street, Broadway, Peterborough Road, Tatwin Drive, Beccelm Drive, Harrington Drive, Harvester Way, Crease Drove, Alderlands Close, Broadway, Abbots Drive, West Street.

Monday, December 11: North Street, Formans Way, Kemp Street, Postland Road, Cloot Drive, Normanton, Jubilee Way, Burghley Close, Postland Road, Gridlestone Walk.

Tuesday, December 12: East Street, Church Lane, The Chase, Whych Avenue, Croyland Way, Abbey Walk.

SPALDING

Monday, December 18: St Pauls/Royce Road/Queen’s Road/Helmsley Way areas.

Tuesday, December 19: Broadway/The Parkway/Hawthorn Bank/Cradge Bank areas.

Wednesday, December 20: Wygate Park/Woolram Wygate areas.

Thursday, December 21: Monks House/Pennygate areas.

Friday, December 22: Stonegate/Clay Lake/Balmoral Avenue areas.