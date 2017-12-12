Festive refuse, recycling and garden waste collections

Have your say

South Holland District Council has released details of its refuse, recycling and garden waste collections over Christmas and the New Year.

If your refuse/recycling collection would have been on Monday, December 25, leave out for collection on Saturday, December 30.

Collections normally for Tuesday, December 26 should be left out for Tuesday, January 2, and Monday, January 1 collections will go a week later on Monday, January 8.

There will be no garden waste collections from Monday, December 25 to Friday, January 19 inclusive, with collections restarting on Monday, January 22.

All other collections will be as normal.