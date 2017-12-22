Fen Fatales entertain at care home

St John’s Care Home in Spalding welcomed the ladies from the Holbeach branch of the Red Hatters, known as the ‘Fen Fatales’, to sing carols at the care home.

The group sang in the lounge to entertain the residents and bring some festive spirit to the care home. The ladies ensured that no-one was left out and sang in the corridors for residents who were in bed or preferred to stay in their rooms.

They sang a whole range of carols from ‘Jingle Bells’ to ‘Hark the Herald Angels’. The residents enjoyed chatting to the carol singers.

The ladies came dressing in their trademark clashing bright red hats and purple outfits.

The Red Hatters is a social group started in the USA and has spread throughout the world. Aimed at ladies over 50, you can’t miss the group in their red hats and purple clothes.

The group’s philosophy of growing old disgracefully comes from a poem by Jenny Joseph and they meet regularly to socialize and have fun.