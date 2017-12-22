Father’s disgust after pervert targets daughter in Spalding

The father of the young victim of a sex offender has spoken out in disgust and wants people to know the name of the man who propositioned his daughter.

Paul Raymond Stubbs (54) was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on December 8 after pleading guilty to exposing himself and asking a child to perform a sex act.

The incident happened during broad daylight in May half-term this year, while the child, aged 14 at the time, was walking down Church Street in Spalding.

Stubbs, of Beech Avenue, Spalding, has not been jailed, but was given a Sexual Offender Treatment Order, a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years, and had to pay prosecution costs of £800 and a victim surcharge of £85,

The victim’s father said: “I remember it was a bright, sunny day and I was working from home. I heard the door go and it was my daughter. I said to her ‘are you okay? I wasn’t expecting her home as she had gone out to meet her boyfriend. She said ‘no, I’m not okay’.”

The girl went on to explain to her father that the man had exposed himself to her while he was sitting in his car and asked her to perform a sex act.

“He was in his car parked in Church Street, holding out a business card and called her over to ask her if she knew where this place was on the business card. That is when he did what he did.”

“The police were brilliant. Stubbs’ car was picked up on CCTV and that’s how they managed to identify him.

“I just want as many people as possible to know who this bloke is.

“I wanted to give him an opportunity to say sorry but he has shown no remorse. We were made to feel like the people who had done something wrong.

“The police have done a fantastic job. I am disappointed with the outcome but I do not know if putting these people in prison will do any good.

“You want to give your children independence but knowing there are people like this on the streets gives you a new perspective.

“We are trying our hardest not to let this affect us and go about our lives normally but it makes you a little overcautious, overprotective.”

DC Matt Nottidge, who dealt with the case, said: “The actions of Paul Stubbs had a profound effect on the victim, leaving her feeling unsafe and in danger.

“Anyone who had come across Paul Stubbs that day would have been subjected to his utterly disgraceful behaviour. The victim in this case was extremely brave to come forward and give her evidence.”

