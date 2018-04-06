Farmers John and Ian united with others for charity concert

A South Holland farmer who has little singing experience is hoping he stays on song when he performs in a charity concert raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK next month.

John Wakefield (39) is one of around 60 men – all of whom have little or no singing experience – involved in the Men United In Song project, being led by Peterborough Male Voice Choir.

The group, which also includes other members from across the district including another farmer, Ian Stancer, of Crowland, began rehearsals back in February.

They will have practiced for ten weeks before taking to the stage at the Cresset Theatre, Peterborough, on Saturday, April 14, during a concert raising money for the male cancer charity.

John, who farms combinable crops and vegetables at Moulton Chapel, decided to sign up to challenge himself, meet new people and raise funds for a worthy cause.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve really done anything like this; I saw a poster for last year’s event but was too late to sign up then, so I decided I’d give it a go this year.

“I’ve never sung in public before, only at weddings when I’ve been told I have quite a nice voice. I took part in a couple of theatre competitions back when I was in Young Farmers too, where you had to work as a team, and they were good fun.

“I was looking for something new to do and Men United in Song seemed like a great way of meeting new people and supporting a worthy cause, as I know a few people who have suffered prostate cancer.”

The choir is led by musical director William Prideaux and will be performing a mix of show tunes, ballads and traditional songs including Bring Him Home, from Les Miserables, Some Enchanted Evening, from South Pacific, and sea shanty Hunker Down.

“It’s been quite a steep learning curve, although I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” adds John. “When I joined in the project I was placed in the first tenor section which is the highest of all the voices and was a complete surprise to me!

“Before I joined up I didn’t realise that not everyone in a choir sang all the same words together, there are harmonies too, but when it all comes together it sounds absolutely amazing.

“I’m really looking forward to performing at the concert next month.”

n The Men United in Song concert is at The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough, on Saturday, April 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £16, are available from The Cresset box office on 01733 265705 or online at wwwpeterboroughsings.org.uk

n You can donate by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/MenUnitedinSong2018