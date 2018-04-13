Family’s big push to find much-loved pet dog Yogi

Have your say

The family of a much-loved dog are renewing their plea to the public to help find him.

It’s now six weeks since Yogi, a Large Munsterlander, disappeared after chasing a deer at Poplar Tree Farm, in Hacks Drove, Baston.

The poster offering a �2,500 reward for anyone who returns Yogi to his home.

The family put up a £2,500 reward and are repeating that offer in “The Big Push Weekend”, starting today (Friday) and running through to Sunday.

They have chased up all reported sightings so far to no avail yet remain hopeful that he will be found.

Yogi went missing on March 4 and it’s believed he could be fending for himself.

The family are pleading with readers to spread their message everywhere, by sharing the poster.

Anyone with information on Yogi is asked to call 07801 584600 or 07802 353095.

From our website ...

Council ready to tell Donington hotel developers to get cracking

Four-storey flats plan for Spalding goes on ice for now

Anger over Crowland youths’ football trip to London