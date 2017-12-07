Family of fly-tippers fined for dumping waste in Spalding Common

Three members of the same family who dumped tree cuttings in two areas of South Holland have each been fined heavily.

Edward, Scott and Jamie Church were all prosecuted after fly-tipping in Spalding Common and Shepeau Stow on March 27 this year.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also dealt with by Boston magistrates who heard that the group had towed a trailer full of tree cuttings to South Drove, Spalding Common, with the intention of dumping it.

But when they started unloading the tree cuttings, they were disturbed by members of the public who reported the incident to South Holland District Council.

When interviewed by the council’s environmental enforcement officer several days later, they admitted dumping the cuttings in South Drove and also admitted to doing the same in Martins Road, Shepeau Stow.

A fourth relative, Steven Church, who was not present during the offence but was questioned regarding the incident, admitted to not having a waste carriers licence.

Edward, Scott and Jamie Church all pleaded guilty to illegally disposing waste and magistrates ordered the four adults to pay a grand total of about £1,550 in fines and costs.

Edward Church was handed a total court bill of £349.11, Scott Church £450, Jamie Church £354.11 and Steven Church £396.61.

Meanwhile, the youth was given a six-month referral order and ordered to pay a total of £224.11.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Place, said: “We are satisfied with the penalties which demonstrate, once again, that fly-tipping can be a very costly crime.

“We would also like to thank the members of the public who took the time to notify us of the incident and give us sufficient information, allowing us to pursue it to these successful prosecutions.

“If any business or individual is considering getting rid of unwanted waste they must do so within the law by either using your local council, hiring a licenced waste disposer or visiting your local tip.”

To report fly-tipping in South Holland call 01775 761161 or visit www.sholland.gov.uk/reportit