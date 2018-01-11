Family homes are on the cards for Quadring

Have your say

Outline planning permission was granted for the building of 34 homes in Quadring.

The homes are proposed for agricultural land off St Margarets, which is surrounded by drains.

Plans showed a mixture of family-sized houses with associated parking spaces, including 12 affordable homes.

However, Coun Rodney Grocock voiced concern over the plans after attending parish council meetings in Gosberton.

“I have been on the council estate and there are children playing and running about permanently, it would be a nightmare,” he told the meeting.

“I will not be supporting this application.”

Residents had also complained that the initial plan for the site was for 12 homes - which had been almost trebled.

Reports will now be prepared so the full application can be considered by the planning committee.