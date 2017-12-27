Fab show in Quadring by ‘amazing’ youngsters

Scarlett Music Services (SMS) put on a spectacular performance of an adaptation of the old Arabian story of the Fisherman and the Genie at St Margaret’s Hall in Quadring.

Leader of SMS, Lix Lenten, said: “There have been such positive outcomes, such as improving the confidence of children taking part and showing the local community that young people can be involved in something so positive.”

There had been regular workshops every Saturday since September for children aged five to 12, which included ukulele playing, chime bars ensemble, singing, dancing, acting and song writing.

Those involved in the Young Music Leader training project, aged 12-18, also took part, as well as a performance from Choir Vibe and ladies from St Margaret’s Church served refreshments and held a tombola. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG161217-110TW