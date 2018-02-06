Eyes down for return of bingo at Tydd St Mary

Have your say

The Tydd St Mary Village Hall Committee has thanked all involved in getting bingo back up and running in the venue.

The grand re-opening saw the hall packed to the rafters and £800 raised.

Irene Carter and Janet Crisp deserve special mentions for their unstinting work behind the scenes to get everything prepared.

January was kicked off in style last Monday, with over 85 people attending and raising £500 more for village hall funds.

Future bingos are on Mondays, February 19, March 19 and April 16.

There is also a Spring Jumble Sale on Saturday, April 28.