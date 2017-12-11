Expansion plan for Market Deeping school given green light

Market Deeping Community Primary School is set to boost its pupil intake by 50 per cent after plans for new building work were given the go-ahead.

A main hall, classroom, dance studio and staff room will go up next year after Lincolnshire County Council approved the plans at a planning meeting last Monday.

I am looking forward to building capacity to ensure we develop on these strengths, as well as widening opportunities for pupils who should be challenged to become resilient, self-reflecting learners Mark Ratchford, head teacher of Market Deeping Community Primary School

The school currently has 240 children on roll but it will raise its intake of children in September from 30 to 45 and boost its total roll to 255 pupils.

Matthew Clayton, admissions and education provision manager for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Rising birth rates and significant housing development in the area have resulted in a growing demand for primary school places.

“There are four primary schools serving the Market Deeping and Deeping St James area, but it is the Market Deeping community in particular that is experiencing pressure on school places.

“Without additional school places being created at Market Deeping Community Primary School, it is likely that families will be unable to access a school place near to their homes and have to travel to a school outside of the area.

“The extra capacity will also reduce the chance of overcrowding within the existing school.”

Head teacher Mark Ratchford said: “The plans for expansion are very exciting and will greatly contribute to improving the education we offer.

“We will also be refurbishing the rest of the school to create an engaging learning environment for our children of which we can all be very proud.

“Market Deeping Community Primary School is well-placed to cater for expansion in the town as we have excellent teachers and consistently high academic results over the past few years.

“I am looking forward to building capacity to ensure we develop on these strengths, as well as widening opportunities for pupils who should be challenged to become resilient, self-reflecting learners.

“We are a ‘community’ primary school and that should be at the heart of all that we do.”

Chairman of governors Sue Bryars said: “We look forward with confidence to the continued development of the school and as it expands, we will be looking to recruit new staff to work with our happy team and continue to support and offer challenge to the children.”

Six schools get together for a day of sporting fun

Reception youngsters have an absolute ball

Swashbuckling day at primary school