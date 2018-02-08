CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL: Hedge fund helps town allotment scheme

Work on a new allotment and cemetery in Crowland has been helped along by cash from a countywide landscape fund.

Parish councillors have new hedging for the site in James Road with the help of a grant from Lincolnshire County Council’s hedges and small woodlands fund.

Coun Reg Boot said: “We actually though of putting some fencing around the new allotment site.

“But to make it more aesthetically pleasing, and with the future in mind, we decided to put a hedge round it instead.

“It was going to be fairly expensive to do the work but our costings work coincided with us becoming aware of a scheme run by Lincolnshire County Council which our project qualified for.

“The parish council was successful in obtaining a grant which covered about 75 per cent of the cost for the hedging which covers three sides of the site, with the other side covered by oak trees in the cemetery.

“Because the county council supplied the hedgeland as well, it allowed us to get the site covered far cheaper than we were originally quoted.”

