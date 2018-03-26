Anglian Water working to fix Long Sutton sewer collapse

A Long Sutton resident says eight or nine sewage tankers have been removing waste from London Road and ferrying it to Norfolk since Sunday night’s sewer collapse.

The collapse is on Bridge Road and waste is being taken out of the system in London Road to stop it hitting the blockage.

We would want to see investment from Anglian Water to ensure that we don’t have worse or continuing problems. Parish council chairman Charles Moore

London Road resident Paul Ingham (72) said it’s chaos in his street but he’s more concerned about the future with so many new houses in the pipeline when sewerage infrastructure can’t cope now.

Farming business OGE Chapman want to build 215 homes on land between Seagate Road and Wisbech Road.

Long Sutton Parish Council chairman Charles Moore says there are historic problems on Wisbech Road, near Pop Bottle Bridge, because sewage gets stuck going uphill and often needs pumping.

He said if more homes are added to the Wisbech Road/Seagate Road area the parish council would want assurances from South Holland District Council and Anglian Water that the sewerage system can cope.

“We would want to see investment from Anglian Water to ensure that we don’t have worse or continuing problems,” said Coun Moore.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our engineers are repairing a collapsed sewer on Bridge Road in Long Sutton.

“We’re currently using tankers to take used water away, so customers can continue to use their toilets, showers and washing machines as normal. We are sorry for any disruption this causes.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) our teams will begin the excavation to fix the sewer pipe. Once we dig down to assess the damage and plan the repair we will be able to let residents know how long the work will take. But rest assured we’ll be working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We would like to thank local customers for their patience while we complete this essential work.”

