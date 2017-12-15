Entries invited to South Holland Open Arts Exhibition

Artists are invited to enter a prestigious competition designed to showcase the best work by professionals and amateurs across the region.

Entries are now open for the 18th South Holland Open Arts Exhibition which will take place at the South Holland Centre in Spalding from April 11 – 18.

Artists can submit their work and an independent panel of judges will choose the pieces which will be displayed at the exhibition.

Coun Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for arts development, said: “This prestigious event has been running since 1999 and previously attracted artists and visitors from all over the East of England.

“I’m sure next year’s event will be of the usual excellent standard and I look forward to seeing the artwork on display.”

The contest is open to any professional or amateur artist over the age of 14 living or working in Lincolnshire, north Lincolnshire, north east Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Nottinghamshire, Rutland, Northamptonshire, Norfolk, Leicestershire or Fenland.

Artists can enter up to three pieces of work in the following media: 3D, photography, digital, oil, pencil, pastel, watercolour, acrylic and gouache.

To enter the contest, complete an Open Arts entry form and submit it, along with photographs of your work, to South Holland District Council’s community development team by Friday, March 2 at 5pm.

There will also be prizes on offer which have been sponsored by Riverbank Studios in Spalding and Shutter Hub.

Full details on how to enter and rules can be found in the entry form. Entry forms are available from South Holland District Council, The South Holland Centre, Ayscoughfee Hall Museum, libraries and galleries in South Holland and online at www.sholland.gov.uk

For more information or to receive an entry form contact the community development team on 01775 761161 or email community@sholland.gov.uk