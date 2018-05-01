Endurance test for keen Whaplode St Catherine runner and mum Diane

A mother of six from Whaplode St Catherine is ready for a supreme test of endurance by running ten marathons in ten days for charity.

Carer Diane Morris is just ten days away from starting the Brathay 10in10, described by organisers as the “UK’s ultimate endurance running event”.

The race around Lake Windermere in Cumbria will see Diane and 19 other invited runners look to raise thousands of pounds for the Brathay Trust, a charity working to improve the lives of children, young people and families.

Diane said: “I read about the Brathay10in10 in a book called ‘50 Races to Run Before You Die’ and once I started looking into it, I wanted to do it.

“Within running circles, it’s the original endurance test and you have to apply to enter it, based on your running and fundraising history.

“I’ve run for charity before, but running for Brathay Trust is different because as soon as you get the call that you’re on the team, it’s something special that I haven’t come across before.

“We’ll run the same route every day for ten days around the lake and the course is quite hilly.

“But we had a training weekend in January when I got a lot of help with fundraising ideas, strengthening exercises and I got to hear a talk by a girl who was helped by Brathay Trust to turn her life around.

“Now I just want to go there and get started after my training weekend because the experience of what they call the ‘Brathay Bubble’ is quite unique.”

Diane Morris and her fellow runners for the Brathay10in10 will have an emotional motivation to succeed between May 11 and 20 following the death of Matt Campbell.

The Cumbria-based chef was running for Brathay Trust at last Sunday’s London Marathon when he collapsed less than four miles from the finish and died later in hospital, aged just 29.

Diane said: “Matt’s dad Martin was the official photographer for the Brathay10in10 before his death in 2016 and Matt himself was going to do the Windermere Marathon for Brathay Trust on Sunday, May 20.

“His death has just brought us all together when we’ve not even run the Brathay10in10 yet.”

To sponsor Diane, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/diane-morris50

