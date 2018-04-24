Emergency fix after cable fault in Spalding

Have your say

Part of Bridge Street in Spalding was being dug up today (Tuesday, April 24) for emergency repairs to an underground cable.

Workmen were carrying out the repairs to the fault in the ground outside the M&Co store and opposite the Halifax Bank.

A spokesperson for Western Power Distribution said: “We had an underground cable fault in Bridge Street on Friday (April 20) and had to carry out some immediate repairs to the cable.

“We hope to get that fault fixed today.”

He added that the aim was for contractors to have reinstated the road for normal use by Thursday.

The damaged cable normally provides electricity supplies for lighting and general use to homes and businesses in the nearby area.