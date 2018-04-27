EMERGE FESTIVAL SPALDING: Shakespeare’s ‘birthday bonanza’ takes over Saturday market day

An all-day celebration of William Shakespeare’s life and works by young people in Spalding has been declared a resounding success.

Shoppers took time out in the sun to take in samba bands, craft workshops and a nightime variety show at the first-ever Emerge Festival Spalding which marked the 454th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth.

The nine-hour event also included a “Battle of the Pucks versus the Fairies” in Spalding’s Market Place, a skull and spoon race, dressing up slalom and Elizabethan craft workshop at Ayscoughfee Hall and Gardens, along with poetry, music and “drag performances” at South Holland Centre.

Co-organiser Jenny Hibberd said: “I was surprised by how well we were blessed with the weather and the day went a lot smoother than I imagined.

“Running the whole thing was really complex but it was so worth it, seeing the joy it brought to people.

“The young people involved made me so proud in the way that they really upped their game as the people were watching them.

EMERGE FESTIVAL: Co-organiser Jenny Hibberd (left) leads a trio of young hip-hop triallists in the 'Rap in a Tent' zone. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG210418-154TW.

“We had so much good feedback from different families and those who attended, saying there was a fantastic atmosphere and how the whole day was really inclusive and welcoming.

“From the flash mobs and samba processions, to the variety show in the evening, it was a well-rounded and eclectic day.”

About 20 young people worked with Jenny, Carise Zangerle Murray and Leane Sherwood, of Lincolnshire One Venues, to create the event, one of 12 across the Midlands funded by nearly £1million worth of money from the Big Lottery Fund.

Carise said: “It was fantastic, we had a great turnout and everything went to plan.

“A lot of people were engaged by it and the young people loved it, telling us afterwards how much it had increased their confidence.

“The energy and positivity of the young people on the day made me feel really inspired and their enthusiasm just carried the day from beginning to end.

“There was no moaning, no complaints of tiredness and the young people responded well to the things that we going on, with a lot of positive input from them.”

EMERGE FESTIVAL: 'Jo Portland makes an Elizabethan fabric collar called a ruff at Ayscoughfee Gardens. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG210418-157TW.

EMERGE FESTIVAL: Oonagh Davis, Keavy Langford have their hair platted by make-up artist Tallulah Grant. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG210418-155TW.

EMERGE FESTIVAL: Craig and Carl Reed have a picnic on the lawn at Ayscoughfee Gardens. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG210418-160TW.