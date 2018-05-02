Election day for Donington, Quadring and Gosberton

Have your say

Voters in Donington, Quadring and Gosberton will choose a new South Holland District Council member for their ward tomorrow (Thursday).

The election follows the death of ex-district council chairman Robert Clark who died on January 31, aged 76.

Four candidates are standing in the election, Terri Cornwell (Independent), Neil Oakman (Liberal Democrat), Jennie Thomas (Labour) and Sue Wray (Conservative).

Polling stations at the Ruby Hunt Centre, Church Street, Donington, St Margaret’s Church Hall, Quadring, Gosberton Public Hall and St Gilbert and St Hugh Church Hall, Gosberton Clough, will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday.