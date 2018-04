An 84-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A151 in Pode Hole on Wednesday.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to Bourne Road at about 10.40am where the injured man had to be helped from his vehicle before being taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

The road was closed for about four hours while the vehicles involved were cleared from the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash should call 101, quoting incident number 117 of April 25.