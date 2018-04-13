Eight Lincolnshire schools targeted by bomb hoax

Police are dealing with reports from eight Lincolnshire schools of what is described as “malicious communuication”.

The messaged are being treated as a hoax and Lincolnshire Police is working with national crime organisations, as well as other police forces, to investigate where the communications came from.

It is the third time within a month that such an incident has been reported after nine schools in Lincolnshire were targeted on March 19 and a number of schools were sent messages on March 28.

If your school has received a similar message, you should call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk