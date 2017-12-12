Young Spalding Grammar artists enjoy record-breaking success

Have your say

Art and design students at Spalding Grammar School have enjoyed record-breaking success at the prestigious Willoughby Gallery competition.

On a cold evening, exhibiting and prizewinning students were supported by their proud parents and teachers as they gathered at the picturesque gallery in Corby Glen.

This has become somewhat of a regular pilgrimage for the Art and Design department at the school as its students have an excellent track record of success in thecompetition, but this year was its best to date.

In Class 5 – roughly equivalent to A Level standard – the Grammar School took first and second prizes.

Cameron Bray won with his spray-painted acrylic work ‘Lois’, while Daniel Pearce won second prize with his highly accomplished acrylic painting ‘Wind Dance’.

In Class 3, aged 11-14, the Grammar had two prize winners and two students highly commended.

Dawid Borkowski won second prize with his vibrant self-portrait diptych and Ethan Waring won third for his highly colourful portrait of his cat.

The judges awarded highly commended to Harvey Graham and Sepiso Irotumhe for their innovative silkscreen print self-portraits.

Several other submissions were hung to the acclaim of all who attended, including Joe Bamford’s excellent ‘Presidential Marmite’.

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.