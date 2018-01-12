Young engineers from Bourne, the Deepings, Crowland and Spalding come together

A team of pupils from The Deepings School were crowned regional champions in a competition to build robots out of Lego bricks.

Park Air Systems in Market Deeping hosted the regional competition, with about 60 pupils from seven schools across Bourne, the Deepings, Crowland and Spalding competing.

OUR CREATION: Kaitlyn Coles (10), from South View Primary School in Crowland. (MSMP060118-065LH)

Soon after arriving, the pupils quickly got under way, setting up their robots for practice runs.

They spent the day being judged for their robots, the programming, for the presentation of their projects ranging from getting grass out of a paddling pool to automatic directional fire hoses, for their core values and of course for the “race”.

After an exciting and tense day, the Butt Masters from the Deepings School were the clear winners with their robot scoring twice as many points as the runner-up.

Judges also praised the team for their “brilliant” project presentation about Butt Sticks, which the team had designed, made and have sold, to help people realise that their water butts are nearly full or maybe overflowing and wasting water.

Managing director of Park Air Systems Danny Milligan said: “Events like this inspire children to follow a career in engineering.”

The competition was part of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s First Lego League Tournament with the regional heat being sponsored by Park Air Systems, part of Northrop Grumman.

The regional tournament was the culmination of weeks of preparation, where pupils have worked in teams to design, build and programme a robot, and create an innovative solution to a real world problem.

The Deepings School team now goes forward to the UK and Ireland Final at the University of West of England on February 24. The top achieving teams at this final get the opportunity to represent their country and the IET on a global stage, competing at International Championships in Hungary, Estonia and the USA.

• More pictures in Tuesday’s Free Press.