Weston Hills School’s stunning Easter display

Every pupil at Weston Hills C of E Primary school made a cross which was then used to create a display in the end of term Easter assembly.

Each class used a different design for their crosses as part of the cross-curricular RE/ART project.

The crosses were then used to turn the black cross of Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified, into the colourful cross of Easter Day when Jesus rose again.

Head teacher Mrs Fitzgerald said: “The children had clearly taken a lot of care and pride in producing each cross. The finished effect of all those crosses placed together to form one large cross was stunning.