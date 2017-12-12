USA trip for Holbeach students

University Academy Holbeach students have just returned from an exciting geographical, historical and cultural trip to New York and Washington DC.

Thirty six students from Years 9 to 13 were accompanied by six members of staff for the trip, which had been planned to support units of American History studied at GCSE and A Level as well as the GCSE and A Level Geography curriculum.

The tour was a great success with students visiting numerous famous landmarks and museums and enjoying guided tours. They also took in the exciting atmosphere of New York City.

The party stayed in Manhattan for two days and visited the United Nations headquarters followed by a boat trip around New York harbour, visiting the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. They experienced a tour of the financial district and Wall Street and visited the Empire State Building.

After two days in New York they moved on to Washington DC where they visited the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial and other places of interest. The group visited the Capitol Building including a special visit to the House of Representatives.

Staff and students all agreed that this was a trip of a lifetime and something that they will always remember.