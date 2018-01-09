Tydd St Mary kids are ‘souper’ stars

Four pupils from Tydd St Mary Primary School are celebrating after wowing supermarket shoppers with their cooking skills.

Libbie, Lillie, Oliver and Sophie’s hearty chicken and vegetable soup won the East of England Winter Warmer Soup Competition and £200 of cookery equipment for their school.

The youngsters also get a day at a farm, a tour of an Asda store and the gleaming trophy they are pictured with.

Tydd were one of eight entrants selected to cook for a panel of judges at the East of England Show, winning their way through to the final three at Peterborough’s Asda store.

There, their soup and that of the other two finalists was produced by the supermarket, before customers chose Tydd St Mary’s offering as the overall winner.