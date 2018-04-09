Throwing, shooting and dancing at Spalding Academy

Guess bear's date of birth with Harvey Tann, Nathan Berry, Laura Borowiec and Robertas Judzinskau.
Staff and students at Spalding Academy held events to raise money for the national Sport Relief campaign.

They paid £1 to wear non-uniform for the day and students, heads of house and PE staff held activities at lunchtime.

Keavy Langford times hoopla for Molly Ireland

Activities included a hula hoop competition, a guess the birthday of the bear, guess the weight of the cake, a dance-a-thon, a basketball shootout, five-a-side football games and a cake stall.

Throughout the week the PE department ran a competition in the fitness suite to see which house could walk, row or run the furthest.

A total of £1,125.85 was raised.

