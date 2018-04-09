Throwing, shooting and dancing at Spalding Academy

Have your say

Staff and students at Spalding Academy held events to raise money for the national Sport Relief campaign.

They paid £1 to wear non-uniform for the day and students, heads of house and PE staff held activities at lunchtime.

Keavy Langford times hoopla for Molly Ireland

Activities included a hula hoop competition, a guess the birthday of the bear, guess the weight of the cake, a dance-a-thon, a basketball shootout, five-a-side football games and a cake stall.

Throughout the week the PE department ran a competition in the fitness suite to see which house could walk, row or run the furthest.

A total of £1,125.85 was raised.

