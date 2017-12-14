Tenth anniversary for Deepings Interact Club

The current school year is a very special one for the Interact Club at The Deepings School as it marks the club’s tenth anniversary.

Established by the Rotary Club of the Deepings in 2007, it is one of the most successful Interact groups in the region.

Interact is a Rotary-sponsored service club for young people aged from 12 to 18 that gives them the opportunity to participate in a variety of fun, meaningful service projects while at the same time developing leadership skills and encouraging greater involvement in the local community.

There are currently 20 members of the Deepings Interact Club, with Tayla-Mai Tomlinson this year’s president. Other leading officers are vice president Louise Sturman; treasurer Megan Burkitt; secretary Bradley Harrington and press secretary Avni Dosa.

The club organises a number of fundraising activities and has raised many thousands of pounds for good causes.

Members regularly help out at various community events, including the Deepings Rugby Club bonfire night and Market Deeping Christmas Market.

The Interact Club meets in the Sixth Form Centre at The Deepings School every Tuesday after school during term time.