Super learning at Long Sutton’s Peele Community College

Have your say

Students at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton enjoyed another Super Learning Day.

While the Year 11 students were firmly immersed in GCSE Physics work, other years enjoyed a range of exciting and creative activities.

Painting glazed tiles

Year 7 pupils enjoyed workshops with Act II Theatre Company, developing a documentary film all about aspirations.

Year 8 worked with ARK Kidz on aspirational tiles after discussing and researching their future careers, hopes and dreams.

Year 9 students participated in an array of different health and safety workshops, delivered by experts in their fields.

And a select group of Year 10s spent time with artist Dina Earl and were inspired by her work and motivational words.

Head teacher Jane Moody said: “We continue to take every opportunity for students to develop their knowledge of future work and training opportunities and we were pleased to welcome back LincHigher and Ark apprenticeships to work with all of the Year 10s.”

• More pictures in the Spalding Guardian tomorrow (Thursday).