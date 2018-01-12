Story time in PJs raised money for new books at Spalding Parish School

Hundreds of children from Spalding Parish Church of England Day School flocked back to school in their onesies and pyjamas to attend a special ‘Bedtime Stories’ event organised by teacher Laura McWilliam.

It was a fantastic success and was supported well by children, parents and staff , who stayed all evening to support.

There were three story time sessions to cater for the different age groups. While the children enjoyed stories and hot chocolate, their adults (some also in their pyjamas) were invited to stay in the school hall to enjoy tea, coffee, cakes and, of course, a book. A book raffle was also held during the event.

Acting head teacher Diane Mulley said: “It was good to see families and children from local pre-schools also enjoying the bedtime story event.”

This was the first of three ‘Bedtime Stories’ events to take place at school and raised £120 to buy books.