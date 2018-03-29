Staff so proud as Holbeach William Stukeley children shine on the stage

Students at William Stukeley Primary School in Holbeach performed a production for their parents and families before the Easter break.

More than 90 children aged between eight- and ten-years-old were involved in ‘Porridge’.

Pupils perform Porridge

They worked incredibily hard to learn all their lines and song words and produced an outstanding and funny performance.

The staff are very proud of all the children that took part and would like to say a big thank you to all the parents and carers who provided wonderful costumes.

