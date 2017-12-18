St John’s were singing their way to winning!

Have your say

St John the Baptist Primary School in Spalding were victorious in this year’s School Christmas Choir competition.

The contest was held at St Mary and St Nicolas Church in Spalding and organised by Tulip Events.

Runners-up were St Paul’s School of Spalding and Linchfield Primary School of Deeping St James.

Jan Whitbourn, of Tulip,said: “The schoolchildren and teachers worked hard and we all enjoyed the entertainment.

“Thank you to Rev John and Mary Bennett for the kind hospitality we received.”

Special thanks went to: Mark Jepp, Majestic Bingo, Paul Watkins-Grove, EMG, Graham Boor, Hughes, Terry Moore of Bakkavor, Matthew Clark, Alleycatz, Coun Harry Drury, Gail Dean, Morrisons, Trevor Hyde, Darren Maddison, Polka Dot and South Holland District Council chairman Rodney Grocock.

Jan added: “Without them this event would not happen. Their donations and prizes for the schools are really appreciated.

“Also thanks to Coun Anthony and Linda Casson, Coun Michael and Pauline Seymour, the RNA, Terry Carter and Yvonne and Keith Crawford MBE, for assisting me on the day.

“ The children kept the judges busy. They are all winners in the eyes of the judges, who found the job difficult.”