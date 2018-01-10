Spalding’s Monkshouse Primary School is top of the class!

Children and staff at Spalding’s Monkshouse Primary School have started the year on a high after it was named as one of Lincolnshire’s top ten primary schools.

SATs results for Key Stage 2 pupils aged seven to 11 showed that 84 per cent of youngsters at Monkshouse were achieving the national standard for reading, writing and maths.

The figures, published by the Department for Education (DfE), put Monkshouse alongside Kirton and Wyberton primary schools in the top performing schools in Lincolnshire.

A joint statement from head teacher Sue Goodsell and chairman of governors Alistair Main said: “We are delighted with our SATs results from 2017 and it is fantastic to see the hard work of the staff and pupils reflected in the outcomes achieved by our pupils.

“However, SATs are just one part of a bigger picture and at Monkshouse Primary School we are proud to say that, alongside these excellent achievements, we have continued to offer a broad and enriched curriculum which our pupils thrive on.

“Our aim is for our pupils to develop the knowledge, skills and understanding to achieve their goals and aspirations in order to reach their full potential.”

Other high achievers among South Holland and the Deepings’ primary schools included Whaplode, Holbeach Primary Academy and Deeping St James (all with 77 per cent), Weston Hills (73 per cent) and Sutton Bridge Westmere (72 per cent).

Karyn Wiles, executive headteacher of Westmere, said: “We are extremely proud of the achievements of our Year 6 children last year.

“The children and staff work incredibly hard to reach the Government’s ever-increasing expectations so we are very pleased that their hard work has paid off.”

Jane Fitzgerald, head teacher at Weston Hills Primary School, said: “We are all delighted and very proud that our Year 6 children achieved such a high standard in their recent end of Key Stage 2 SATs.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and commitment by the children and staff throughout the children’s time with us.

“Most importantly, however, this high standard was achieved alongside the provision of an exciting and broad curriculum so that children leave Weston Hills fully prepared for secondary school as confident independent learners.”

Sue Boor, principal of Holbeach Primary Acadamy, said: “All pupils and groups deserve to feel really proud of all their hard work throughout their primary school years and their focused striving for the very best they could achieve during Year 6.

“Our parent and carers are committed to supporting their children, enabling us to work together as a team, and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have not only the very best children but the very best parents too.”

Ian Wilkinson, head teacher at Deeping St James Community Primary School, said: “We are extremely pleased with the results of the 2017 KS2 SATS tests and it comes after a huge amount of effort over the last few years by staff, pupils, governors and parents.

“Our focus on teaching the children key learning behaviours for life within an enriched and exciting broad curriculum has ensured that the pupils have been rewarded for all their hard work.

“Our recent Ofsted report stated that ‘the school has a strong culture of staff collaboration and team working’ and I am very proud of everyone’s efforts.”

SATs were first introduced as part of a new National Curriculum for primary schools in 1988 to monitor a child’s progress in the so-called “three Rs”, reading, writing and maths.

But the both the curriculum and tests themselves have undergone various changes, most recently in 2016 when greater importance was put on spelling, punctuation and grammar.

Nicky Donley, executive head teacher of Kirton Primary School, said: “We are immensely proud of the progress made and attainment reached by the children, continuing to outperform the majority of schools nationally.

“Across the country, 61 per cent of children achieved the expected level in reading, writing and maths combined at the end of Key Stage 2 in 2017.

“Here at Kirton Primary School, 81 per cent of children achieved this combined score.

“My congratulations to all our children, staff, governors and parents who have contributed, as a team, to realise these fabulous results.”

Heather Sandy, assistant director of children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It is encouraging to see that the percentage of Lincolnshire pupils achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths combined has increased by six per cent since 2016.

“This is backed up by a three per cent increase in the percentage of pupils achieving a higher standard in reading, writing and maths.

“However, improvement is needed to bridge the small gap in the national averages and the Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together partnership has been awarded £500,000 to boost school-to-school support for those that need it.

“We will also be working with those schools who need to improve their performances to ensure that they give children the support to achieve their best.”

