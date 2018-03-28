Spalding High School Spring concert success

Spalding High School held it’s Spring concert in front of a packed audience.

The programme ranged from the eerie beginnings of Grieg’s ‘In the Hall Of The Mountain King’ right through to some of the latest blockbuster songs from ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Spalding High School's Spring Concert

The concert included performances from all the school’s musical ensembles; orchestra, wind, string and brass groups, three choirs and also performances by soloists, duets and both Year 10 and Year 11 GCSE music groups.

The concert came to a finale with all choirs being accompanied by the orchestra in performances of Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran, One Day Like This by Elbow, and Viva La Vida by Coldplay.

All the school’s musicians worked very hard for this concert, and even though vital rehearsals were missed due to the severe weather conditions, the show went on and finished in great style.