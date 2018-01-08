Spalding High School Class of 2017 pick up A-level certificates

Spalding High School held its annual Senior Prizegiving where returning Sixth Formers from last year collected their A-level certificates.

Special guest was old girl Dr Carol Norberg, who works on the development and delivery of courses in space physics at Umeå University in Sweden.

Dr Norberg previously obtained a Bachelors degree in mathematics and physics from University College London, followed by a Doctorate in plasma physics from the University of Oxford. She took up her current lectureship in Space Physics in 1994.

An afternoon of celebration saw certificates and awards presented, alongside musical performances from students.

Headmistress Michele Anderson said: “‘It was a pleasure to welcome back last year’s Year 13 students who all looked to have grown up enormously since leaving us in the summer!

“Dr Norberg spoke with feeling and inspiration. It is always exciting to listen to and speak with former students and to find out how their lives have developed since leaving the High School.”