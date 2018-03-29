Spalding Academy students enjoy acting workshop

Year Nine students from Spalding Academy enjoyed a practical workshop with professional actors.

The students have been working on the script ‘Teechers’ by John Godber for the past term so they were very excited to welcome two actors from the current tour by Blackeyed Theatre.

Acting workshop

Nicole Black and Rosalind Seal led 45 students through activities focussed on teamwork, communication and character development, leading up to working with them to produce performances from sections of the script.

The workshop demonstrated how hard professional actors work to develop scripts and characters and will inspire much of the work that will be going towards students’ Arts Award qualification.

The whole afternoon was a great balance of hard work and fun, giving students the opportunity to ask Nicole and Rosalind questions about how they got into the industry and what inspired them, leaving them equally inspired and even more focussed on achieving in the subject.

• Group picture of all the students in Tuesday’s Free Press.