So much to do at the High School Spring Fayre

Students, staff and the PTA at Spalding High School raised more than £3,000 at their third Spring Fayre.

Weeks of planning and preparation had gone into the event andorganisers were overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of so many individuals and companies who made donations for the fayre activities and raffles.

Clown Pedro with fundraising students Charlotte Reston, Aleks Godyn, Lauren Kauw, Molly Smith

There was an array of activities, stalls and events , including teacher stocks (very popular with the students!), chocolate raffles and tombola, busking, Pedro the Clown and the High School bake-off.

Wet weather presented a few challenges and most activities were moved in to drier locations but it did not dampen the fun and it was especially pleasing to see so many of the new intake for September 2018 there.

Headmistress Mrs Anderson said: “There was an amazing response from the pupils, parents, PTA and staff to organise events and activities and be involved in raising money for the School Council Locker Fund.

“It was a fun day and everyone should be very proud of their achievements. I would particularly like to thank the local companies and organisations who donated a remarkable number of wonderful prizes for the raffle.

Penalty shoot out with Abbie Lees

“We hope everyone will look at our website to read the Spring Fayre newsletter which will not only have pictures of everything that took place, but also the competition winners and our special vote of thanks to everyone who donated items for the raffle.

“So far, the Fayre has raised in excess of £3,100 and we are still counting! Thank you to everyone who donated participated and helped; we appreciate your support.”

• More pictures in Tuesday’s Free Press.