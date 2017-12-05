Rotary’s mock interviews to help Spalding High School’s top students

Every year, The Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland provides mock interviews for around 20 pupils at Spalding High School, and this years interviews have just been.

There are always quite a few aiming for Oxford or Cambridge and usually several heading towards careers in medicine and nursing.

The object of this activity is to give young people interview practice, facing two interviewers they have not met before, before they go to their very real and very important University interviews.

Interviewers are pleased to offer comments on the students’ performance, and many of the students have said what a valuable exercise this is.

Rotary President John Ralph said: “Our objective is to boost interviewees’ self-confidence. We normally have an interview of 20 minutes with some discussion afterwards, thereby being able to talk to four young people in a two hour slot.

“We also try to match up the desired subject of each student to the job/training of at least one interviewer. We have been fortunate in being able to provide medical expertise from a local GP, a past member of our Rotary Club, and a retired, experienced midwife.”

He added: “This is one of the many community projects that our quietly busy Rotary Club is proud to continue in the town and we should be delighted to extend this service to other secondary schools in the area if they would like to contact the club by the beginning of the school year. It runs alongside the club’s annual Young Chef Competition every November, its annual Age Concern Concert at South Holland Centre every March, and its Gateway Sports sports day for the disabled from Spalding Boston, Bourne and Skegness every July.”

Spalding High head of sixth form Dawn Bushell said: “The Rotarians have conducted mock interviews for our sixth form students who apply for competitive courses for many years. The students receive excellent feedback and we are always extremely grateful for the opportunity this provides as part of our interview preparation programme.”