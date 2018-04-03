Plain sailing at Peele as Navy docks for the day in Long Sutton school

Have your say

Students at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton welcomed a visit from The Royal Navy Outreach Team.

This consisted of four serving Navy staff working on a range of essential skill-sets with a group of 40 Year 9s in the morning and 32 Year 10s in the afternoon.

The purpose of the visit was for students to engage in a number of activities including The Spider’s Web which tested teamwork, leadership and organisational skills.

Students were put through a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) challenge, involving logical, lateral and analytical thought, and a further collaborative task based around spatial awareness.

For Year 10, the visiting Forces personnel set a spectrum of physical demands by issuing sport and group work routines.

Students enjoyed the sessions and, although challenging, the day helped demonstrate different, dynamic forms of learning, together with giving powerful post-16 career choices.

Ian Corns, assistant head teacher in charge of careers, said: “This has been a very productive visit and an extremely beneficial experience for Peele students.

“We value the expertise of all providers and would urge regional and national employers and colleges to come in and crucially broaden the horizons of our youngsters.”

Anyone wishing to give information on opportunities that exist within their organisation should email, in the first instance, Peele careers advisor, Jacqui Gilman, on gilmanj@peele.lincs.sch.uk

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.