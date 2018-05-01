Pinchbeck parents rose to village school’s baking challenge

Scores of parents rose to the challenge of helping make their children’s voices better heard with their very own BakeOff.

Pupils at Pinchbeck East Church of England Primary School raised over £300 from the sale of cakes baked by mums, dads and other relatives which will go toward meeting the cost of a new sound system for the village’s St Mary’s Church.

Vicar the Rev David Sweeting said: “The children and staff team are enthusiastic when they come into church but our old public address system has sometimes let them down.

“We recently installed a new system which we are working to fund by instalments. I was absolutely stunned by this initiative from the children, and by the scale of the response from supportive parents. On behalf of all who use the church building, I’d like to say a huge thank-you to everyone involved.”

The driving force was the School Council of 24 pupils supported by Year 5 teacher Emma Dobbs, who said the pupils enjoy going into church for termly services and played a big role in leading the worship.

But even she was surprised by the huge response which saw hundreds of cakes arriving at the school to be sold to pupils and staff. Some even lasted long enough to return home to be shared with their families.

“I anticipated enough cakes for a single lunchtime,” she said. “But they just kept coming in – enough for two whole days! Our children are fabulous. They told me that holding the sale after the Easter holiday would mean there would be plenty of spare chocolate about and parents would have more time to bake!”

Head of School Teeny Vayro said: “Our ethos is to develop strong church and community links. The children enjoy going to church and the new sound system has had such a positive impact on their confidence and their ability to participate.”